Toyota suspends production at all plants in Japan due to potential supplier cyberattack

Feb. 28, 2022 8:39 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Toyota (NYSE:TM) announced that it is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan beginning on Tuesday due to what the Japanese automaker called a "system malfunction."
  • A key domestic supplier suspect the Toyota issue may be a cyberattack because its own system could not communicate properly with Toyota or monitor production. There are separate reports of issues with other suppliers.
  • It is unclear when the Toyota problem will be fixed and the timeline for production to resume.
  • Toyota (TM) and other automakers are already struggling with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Shares of Toyota fell 1.55% in premarket action in the U.S.
