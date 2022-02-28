Clever Leaves inks $7.8M supply deal with Australian Natural Therapeutics
Feb. 28, 2022 8:40 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) signed a 4-year take or pay supply agreement with medicinal cannabis firm Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (ANTG).
- CLVR will supply CBD isolate and GMP-certified THC crude oil from its operation in Colombia and THC dried flower from its GACP-certified operation in Portugal.
- Over the term of the deal, ANTG committed to purchasing a minimum of $7.8M worth of product, with the next shipment planned for Mar.
- ANTG will use CLVR's products to produce locally manufactured prescription medications certified to global standards. ANTG will also use CLVR’ products for R&D purposes.
- This marks the largest supply deal CLVR has signed with an Australian cannabis company.