  • Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is delaying its Q4 and full year 2021 earnings results due to a recent internal audit.
  • Shares are down 8% in premarket trading.
  • The company said the audit uncovered certain potential non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition that impacts how and when it accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments.
  • Cano's (CANO) earnings release was scheduled for Monday. With the delay, it expects to now report it on or before March 16.
  • In January, Cano (CANO) reported that its Q4 membership grew 114% year over year to 227K.
