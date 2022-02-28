Cano Health delays Q4, full year 2021 earnings release; stock down 8%
Feb. 28, 2022 8:41 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is delaying its Q4 and full year 2021 earnings results due to a recent internal audit.
- Shares are down 8% in premarket trading.
- The company said the audit uncovered certain potential non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition that impacts how and when it accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments.
- Cano's (CANO) earnings release was scheduled for Monday. With the delay, it expects to now report it on or before March 16.
- In January, Cano (CANO) reported that its Q4 membership grew 114% year over year to 227K.