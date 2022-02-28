PDC Energy Q4 results - beat, surprise acquisition, 16% shareholder return guide

Feb. 28, 2022

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) released earnings ahead of the US open Monday, beating estimates, announcing a significant acquisition, and providing a new shareholder return framework:

  • Earnings - the Company posted adjusted net income of $2.86/s versus Street expectations for $2.52; adjusted free cash flow came in at $340m, or ~6.1% of the current market cap.
  • Deal consideration - the Company is acquiring Great Western Petroleum for ~$1.3b, with consideration of $543m in cash, 4.0m shares ($228m, ~4% of Q4 diluted share count), and the assumption of ~$500m in net debt; the transaction is expected to close in Q2.
  • Target metrics - the Wattenberg assets hold ~185mboe of proved reserves (~$7/boe), produce 55kboe/d (67% liquids), and sit on 54k net acres (~$24k/acre); Management indicates the transaction is free cash flow accretive.
  • Production - standalone production was guided to 200kboe/d, versus Q4 results at 211kboe/d, a ~5% sequential decline; including the acquisition, management expects production of 255kboe/d in 2022.
  • Capital - standalone capex was guided to $700m, versus 2021 results at $583m, a ~20% increase year on year; including the acquisition, management is planning for $950m of capex in 2022.
  • Dividend - the Board more than doubled the quarterly dividend to 25c (~1.8% forward yield), and plans to bump it to 35c upon acquisition close in Q2 (~2.4% forward yield).
  • Buyback - the Board increased the share repurchase authorization to $1.25b (~23% of current market cap), and plans to deliver the entire repurchase by the end of 2023.
  • Capital frame - in 2022 and beyond, PDC Energy (PDCE) committed to returning a minimum of 60% of post-dividend free cash flow to shareholders.

The Company assumes $75 WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) and $4 NYMEX gas (NG1:COM) in the 2022 / 2023 forecast, and plans to deliver $2.7b in cumulative pro-forma free cash flow (25% annualized) and $1.7b in cumulative shareholder returns (16% annualized) during the period. As a result of this pre-announcement, the Company's earnings call was moved to 11am ET Monday.

