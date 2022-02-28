Russian ETFs crumble as sanctions heat up

Russia-centered exchange traded funds pushed deep into negative territory to start the trading week as tensions escalate over the country's invasion of Ukraine. Over the weekend, Western governments imposed stricter sanctions, as Russian leader Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert.

The VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is -30.6% and leading the downward spiral for Russian funds. RSX is also the largest Russian ETF with over $775M assets under management and led by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) as its top holding weighted at 8.55%. The ETF is also down 56.7% year-to-date.

Moreover, the iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS), VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ), and Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) are each down double digits: -15.6%, -11.1%, and -11.6% respectively.

Additionally, the leveraged Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL) has also drifted lower, -24.5% and is trading off its recent highs of $38.81 back on Oct. 26, 2021. The fund now sits at $8.53 a share, which equates to a 77.7% loss since the high.

Sanctions have now cut off a handful of Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment network and some Central Bank of Russia transactions. In response, Russia has banned airlines from 36 nations from using Russian airspace in retaliation for Western sanctions.

