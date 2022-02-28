Alpha Teknova sees Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim Report
Feb. 28, 2022 8:41 AM ETAlpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) has reported its preliminary estimates for fourth quarter with revenue expected to range between $10-$10.1M (-1% Y/Y) that is above the consensus of $8.45M.
- Excluding Sample Transport, the company expects its total revenue to be in the range of $9.5-$9.6M for the quarter, reflecting growth of ~25% Y/Y at the midpoint.
- "Our results underscore the continued market demand for high-quality, custom research and clinical grade solutions with rapid turnaround times," said CEO Stephen Gunstream.
- Final results are scheduled for release on Mar. 25, 2022.