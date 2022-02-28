Alpha Teknova sees Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim Report

Feb. 28, 2022 8:41 AM ETAlpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) has reported its preliminary estimates for fourth quarter with revenue expected to range between $10-$10.1M (-1% Y/Y) that is above the consensus of $8.45M.
  • Excluding Sample Transport, the company expects its total revenue to be in the range of $9.5-$9.6M for the quarter, reflecting growth of ~25% Y/Y at the midpoint.
  • "Our results underscore the continued market demand for high-quality, custom research and clinical grade solutions with rapid turnaround times," said CEO Stephen Gunstream.
  • Final results are scheduled for release on Mar. 25, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.