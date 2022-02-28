Bridge Investment Group and StepStone Real Estate announce $75M needs-based senior housing venture
Feb. 28, 2022 8:44 AM ETBridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) launches a $75M program to acquire, develop, and operate needs-based senior housing assets within the US.
- As part of the venture, StepStone Real Estate co-invested in an existing portfolio managed by Bridge and intends to help build the platform by co-investing in other senior housing assets identified by Bridge in the future.
- “Bridge’s partnership with StepStone represents a strategic milestone as we continue to expand our needs-based seniors housing strategy. We are excited to work together with StepStone to strategically invest in seniors housing, a sector supported by attractive market fundamentals.” commented Robb Chapin, CEO and Co-CIO for Bridge’s Seniors Housing vertical.