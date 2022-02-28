Tupperware Brands launches $75M in accelerated share repurchase program
Feb. 28, 2022 8:46 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) trades 2.1% higher premarket after it entered into an agreement to repurchase $75M of its stock in an accelerated share repurchase program which is equivalent to ~4.6M shares and represents ~8.7% of Tupperware's fully diluted outstanding stock.
- The program is expected to be funded with available cash on hand and revolver borrowings.
- Under program terms, Tupperware will make an initial payment of $75M to Wells Fargo and receive an initial delivery of ~3.4M shares of Tupperware's common stock.
- The company will repurchase shares under the ASR program as part of its existing $250M share repurchase authorization, which was approved by its board in June 2021.
- The final settlement of the ASR program is expected to be completed before the end of Q2.