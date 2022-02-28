MedMen Enterprises to sell Florida assets for $83M

  • MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), a cannabis retailer, plans to sell its Florida assets to Florida-based Green Sentry for $83M.
  • The cash deal includes the sale of substantially all of MMNFF's Florida-based assets, including its license, dispensaries, inventory and cultivation operations.
  • Additionally, MMNFF agreed to license its trademarks in the state for a 2-year period for a quarterly revenue-based fee.
  • Additional terms were not disclosed.
  • The deal is expected to close in late Apr. or early May, pending receipt of all approvals including requisite change of ownership nod from Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
  • “We will continue to identify trademark licensing opportunities that will introduce the MedMen brand to other markets across the U.S. and internationally,” said interim CEO Michael Serruya.
