MedMen Enterprises to sell Florida assets for $83M
Feb. 28, 2022 8:47 AM ET By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), a cannabis retailer, plans to sell its Florida assets to Florida-based Green Sentry for $83M.
- The cash deal includes the sale of substantially all of MMNFF's Florida-based assets, including its license, dispensaries, inventory and cultivation operations.
- Additionally, MMNFF agreed to license its trademarks in the state for a 2-year period for a quarterly revenue-based fee.
- Additional terms were not disclosed.
- The deal is expected to close in late Apr. or early May, pending receipt of all approvals including requisite change of ownership nod from Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
- “We will continue to identify trademark licensing opportunities that will introduce the MedMen brand to other markets across the U.S. and internationally,” said interim CEO Michael Serruya.