Hyliion bags order for 50 Hypertruck ERX units
Feb. 28, 2022
- Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) has received an order for 50 Hypertruck ERX electrified powertrain units for Class 8 semi-trucks.
- GreenPath Logistics, a Dallas-based, full-service private fleet that uses only vehicles powered by alternative fuels, placed the order, backed by deposits to secure production slots. It is also a member of the Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council, and the first to place an order for ERX units.
- GreenPath will collaborate with Hyliion to begin initial controlled fleet trials for the Hypertruck ERX in their operations later in 2022. With this order, Hyliion now has 150 Hypertruck ERX production slots confirmed, with reservations for nearly 2,000 additional units.
