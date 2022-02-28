Celsion under pressure on 1-for-15 reverse stock split

Feb. 28, 2022 8:52 AM ETCelsion Corporation (CLSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) trades 8.1% down premarket after it plans to implement a consolidation (reverse stock split) of its outstanding shares on the basis of 1-for-15 currently outstanding shares.
  • The new shares will be effective for trading purposes as of Mar.1, 2022 under the same ticker symbol.
  • The new number of outstanding common shares will be ~5.8M shares; number of authorized shares and the par value per share will remain unchanged.
  • The number of outstanding options and warrants will be adjusted accordingly, with outstanding options being ~437.5K and outstanding warrants being ~168.5K.
