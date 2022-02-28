Citigroup discloses $5.4B in exposure to Russia
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) disclosed a total exposure of $5.4B in Russia, the 21st of its top 25 country exposures, the U.S.-based money center bank listed in its 10-K late Friday.
- The amount represents 0.3% of Citi's (C) total as of Q4 2021. The amount edged down from its $5.5B exposure in Q3 2021. By contrast, the top country on the list is the U.K., at $95.9B, or 5.5% of Citi's total.
- Included in Citi's (C) exposure in Russia are $2.2B in Institutional Client Group loans, $0.7B in Global Consumer Bank loans, $0.7B of unfunded exposure, and investment securities of $1.5B.
