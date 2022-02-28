Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) jumped in premarket action on Monday after the company was added to the S&P Smallcap 600 Index.

The inclusion will become effective on March 2.

Shares of Golden Entertainment (GDEN) rose 10.18% in premarket trading to $56.72. The 52-week high for GDEN is $59.32.

B Riley Securities recently reiterated its Buy rating on GDEN.

Analyst David Bain: "Visible, growing cash flow primarily generated from wholly-owned gaming assets in NV which capture Strip, locals, and hyper-local upside from an ongoing, positive market dynamic and an intense management focus on FCF for an accelerated return of capital to shareholders. Overall, we believe the GDEN thesis matches today’s equity sentiment seeking lower-risk, visible cash flow growth. Combined with above, GDEN’s CY22E/CY23E 14%/21% discount to peers and land-value (arguably worth more than today’s market cap) offer strong NT stock price upside, in our view."

