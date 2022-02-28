Blueprint, Proteovant forge agreement on protein degrader therapies

The crystal structure of the tumor marker protein.

  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Proteovant Therapeutics will collaborate on protein degrader therapies and advance up to two candidates into development.
  • The collaboration will utilize Proteovant's artificial intelligence-assisted targeted protein degradation platform and Blueprint Medicine's (BPMC) precision medicine experience.
  • The companies say that targeted protein degradation "harnesses the body's natural protein disposal system and offers the potential to develop new medicines that target historically difficult-to-drug proteins that play an important role in causing serious diseases."
  • For the first potential candidate out of the collaboration, Blueprint (BPMC) has the exclusive right to develop and commercialize it. For the second one, Proteovant has co-development and co-commercialization rights.
  • Terms of the agreement call for a $20M upfront payment to Proteovant. The company is eligible to receive an additional $632M in milestone payments as well as tiered royalties from mid- to high-single digits on net sales on the first two program targets.
  • Blueprint (BPMC) is also partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) on the development of pralsetinib for certain types of solid tumors.
