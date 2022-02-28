InflaRx pauses phase 3 trial activities for vilobelimab, seeks clarity on FDA advice

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) is pausing activities related to a phase 3 trial of vilobelimab for treating hidradenitis suppurativa as the company seeks clarity on advice received from the FDA related to the main goal of the study.

The company noted that the FDA has not issued a clinical hold.

InflaRx received an advice letter from the FDA related to its phase 3 program with vilobelimab to treat HS — a condition that causes small, painful lumps to form under the skin.

The feedback suggested that the FDA recommended using the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response Score ((HiSCR)) as the main goal of the trial.

InflaRx said the FDA advice was provided nearly three months after its protocol submission and also contrasts with the advice the U.S. regulator provided to the company in a Type A meeting held in Q3 2021.

In the meeting, FDA provided advice on how to implement, name and validate the meaningfulness of the modified HiSCR, a new primary endpoint suggested by the company, that would measure the reduction of all three types of inflammatory lesions in HS – inflammatory nodules, abscesses and draining tunnels.

A reduction in draining tunnels is not captured by the HiSCR.

In the Type A written response, FDA did not recommend the traditional HiSCR as the primary endpoint measure and thus in Q1 2022 the company began the trial to study patients with moderate to severe HS disease suffering from actively draining tunnels as it did not expect any critical protocol review issues to be pending with FDA.

