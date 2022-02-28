Cosmos announces $6M private placement of convertible preferred stock and listing on Nasdaq
Feb. 28, 2022 9:00 AM ETCosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cosmos (OTCQX:COSM) announces a private placement offering to certain institutional investors and an insider of the company to purchase 6,000 shares and warrants to purchase 2M shares of common stock.
- Each share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock has a purchase price of $1,000, representing 100% of the stated value of each share of preferred stock, resulting in gross proceeds of ~$6M.
- As a condition to closing of the sale, the company’s common stock has received conditional approval for listing and trading on the Nasdaq and will commence trading today, under the trading symbol “COSM”.
- The warrants will be exercisable at $3.30 per share, or 110% of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock conversion price.