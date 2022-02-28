Horizon Technology Finance announces amendment to senior secured debt facility

  • Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) said its unit Horizon Secured Loan Fund I (HSLF) amended its senior secured debt facility with a U.S. insurance company.
  • Under the amended agreement, the commitment to HSLF increased by $100M to enable HSLF to issue up to $200M of secured notes.
  • The amendment extends the investment period to Jun. 2023 and the maturity date to Jun. 2028.
  • It also reduces the applicable margin used to calculate the credit facility's interest rate on HSLF's borrowings above $100M.
  • Such borrowings will be priced at the 3-year USD mid-market swap rate plus 3%.
