Horizon Technology Finance announces amendment to senior secured debt facility
Feb. 28, 2022 9:05 AM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) said its unit Horizon Secured Loan Fund I (HSLF) amended its senior secured debt facility with a U.S. insurance company.
- Under the amended agreement, the commitment to HSLF increased by $100M to enable HSLF to issue up to $200M of secured notes.
- The amendment extends the investment period to Jun. 2023 and the maturity date to Jun. 2028.
- It also reduces the applicable margin used to calculate the credit facility's interest rate on HSLF's borrowings above $100M.
- Such borrowings will be priced at the 3-year USD mid-market swap rate plus 3%.