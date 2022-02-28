Snowflake dips as price target cut at Cowen going into Q4
Feb. 28, 2022 9:06 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares dipped in premarket trading on Monday after investment firm Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on the data warehousing company, but cut its price target going into earnings.
- Analyst J. Derrick Wood lowered the firm's price target to $410 from $450, noting that the sector is seeing lower earnings multiples, but Snowflake still deserves a "high premium" given its growth and margin profile.
- "We expect another solid qtr. as our checks remain bullish on demand trends including very active large deal activity in [fourth-quarter]," Wood wrote in a note to clients.
- "We are modeling 96% product growth for 4Q against positive [free cash flow] & expect modest upside," Wood added.
- Snowflake shares fell slightly more than 1% to $266 in premarket trading on Monday.
- A consensus of Wall Street analysts expects Snowflake to earn $0.03 per share on $372.86 million in revenue for the quarter.
- Earlier this month, Snowflake was listed as one of the most sold stocks by retail investors, according to a list compiled by Goldman Sachs.