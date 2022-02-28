The RMR Group reports strong growth in Q122 leasing volume

Feb. 28, 2022 9:08 AM ETThe RMR Group Inc. (RMR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) has reported ~4M sq ft of leasing activity for the final quarter of 2021, a 39% sequential increase over the 2.8M sq ft of leasing reported for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2021.
  • The company executed 108 leases for a weighted average lease term of ~8.5 years during the period ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • CEO Adam Portnoy stated, "Our leasing volume in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 represented strong growth on a sequential basis and when compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. This quarter’s leasing activity was the highest level we have seen over the past decade and was spread broadly across all the real estate sectors we manage."
