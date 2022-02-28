La Jolla, California-based life sciences company, Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC), announced two separate partnerships with Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and COVID-19 test maker QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) for its G4 sequencing platform.

The deal with Agilent (A) involves the use of G4 to validate “NGS Target Enrichment Products, highly sensitive target enrichment panels with either custom or catalog kits,” Singular Genomics (OMIC) said on Monday.

“Targeted panels are key for NGS research and given Agilent’s leadership in this space, customers will be excited to see Agilent and Singular partner to provide a validated workflow,” noted Jorge Velarde, a Senior Vice President at Singular Genomics (OMIC).

Under the partnership with QIAGEN (QGEN), G4 will be in use for the validation of the company’s QIAseq kits, a range of products utilized in DNA and RNA sample preparation.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows.”