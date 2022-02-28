GSE Systems secures convertible note funding with Lind Partners
Feb. 28, 2022 9:11 AM ETGSE Systems, Inc. (GVP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stated Monday that it has signed a $5M funding agreement with Lind Global Partners II, LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners.
- The investment is in the form of a $5,750,000 convertible senior note with a 24-month maturity, 0% annual interest rate and is convertible into GSE Systems common shares at a fixed conversion price of $1.94. That compares to stock's last close of $1.31.
- Further, Lind will also receive a warrant to purchase up to 1,283,732 shares of common stock at $1.94 per share, which will be exercisable for 60-months.
- The company said it intends to use the proceeds to repay and terminate existing lines of credit and provide additional capacity for operating capital.