Toll Brothers, PulteGroup stocks climb after BofA upgrades to Buy
Feb. 28, 2022 9:12 AM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), PHM, XHBSP500By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) +2.6% and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) +2.1% rise in premarket trading Monday after Bank of America analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded the homebuilders to Buy from Underperform.
- Rising interest rates are weighing on the space, "but valuations are now trading at the low-end of the historical range and spike in mortgage rates is now already well known to investors," Jadrosich wrote in a note to clients.
- Despite bad home buying conditions, Jadrosich believes demand will outpace supply and pricing through 2022 due to favorable demographic and migration trends, historically low existing home inventory and growing institutional demand for single family rentals. In mid-February, mortgage rates jumped toward 4%, the highest since May 2019.
- On a technical basis, homebuilder risk/reward appears favorable, with the SPDR Homebuilders exchange traded fund (NYSEARCA:XHB) -18.3% falling substantially when compared with the S&P 500 (SP500) -7.8% on a year-to-date basis.
