Semrush to acquire Kompyte for enhancing sales intelligence
Feb. 28, 2022 9:12 AM ETSEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Online visibility management SaaS platform, Semrush (NYSE:SEMR) to acquire competitive intelligence automation and sales enablement platform Kompyte.
- Kompyte is an AI-driven solution designed to simplify the tracking, compilation and analysis of competitor insights for sales, marketing, product development and executive teams.
- The acquisition will expand company's ability to help its customers beyond their marketing departments, especially considering 88% of Kompyte’s total user base falls within sales organizations.
- “Kompyte is the perfect product to upsell to our existing customers who already use our competitive intelligence features,” said Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Semrush. “With an average ARR per customer of about $20,000, there’s a great opportunity for us to elevate our customers to the next level.”