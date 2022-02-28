Otonomo Technologies to acquire The Floow in $69M deal
Feb. 28, 2022
- Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Floow, a privately held company headquartered in Sheffield, UK, in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$69M, including a performance based earnout of up to $37.5M.
- Under the agreement, the aggregate cash and stock consideration to be paid and issued upon closing is valued at $31.5M based on a share price of $2.75.
- Otonomo may issue additional cash and stock of up to $37.5M dependent upon achievement of certain business performance objectives.
- The acquisition is expected to close within the second quarter of 2022.
- The Floow’s preliminary and unaudited revenue was between $6.5-$7M for 2021.