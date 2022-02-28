Appili to get $10M from US DOD to advance potential biodefense vaccine ATI-1701
Feb. 28, 2022 9:20 AM ETAppili Therapeutics Inc. (APLIF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Appili Therapeutics (OTCQX:APLIF) will get $10M funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to advance its biodefense vaccine candidate ATI-1701 to prevent infection with Francisella tularensis, a type of aerobic bacteria and the causative agent of tularemia.
- The company said the new funding is designed to replace and expand a prior contract awarded to one of its development partners.
- Appili will serve as prime contractor and oversee a development program for ATI-1701 that includes nonclinical, manufacturing, and regulatory activities to support an IND submission to the FDA for the drug to enter clinical trial.
- The award is subject to successful negotiations between the DOD's Joint Science and Technology Office of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency contracting division and Appili.
- The total funding amount will be confirmed upon contract execution.
- The company said Francisella tularensis has been classified as a Category A pathogen by the U.S. National Institutes of Health due to its high rates of infectiousness and ability to cause lethal pneumonia and systemic infection.
- Last month, Appili reported positive one year results from a preclinical study of ATI-1701 in a lethal model of tularemia.