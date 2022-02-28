R-Three Technologies names new COO
Feb. 28, 2022 9:20 AM ETR-Three Technologies, Inc. (RRRT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- R-Three Technologies (OTCPK:RRRT) has appointed Karla Ballard COO, effective immediately.
- Karla Ballard is currently the founder and CEO of YING, a peer-to-peer Group Skillsharing fintech platform.
- R3T CEO William Benson. “Ms. Ballard has a track record of addressing some of our country's most challenging issues from Broadband Adoption by deploying digital literacy strategic partnerships in over 166 cities throughout the US and served as a former appointee to the FCC, to helping to implement the Affordable Care Act for the state of CA, while working for Ogilvy and Mather as an SVP. Her ability to bring to market innovative technology and products that can impact culture in a meaningful way helps us to work across sectors to drive real value for R3T, its shareholders and the various markets we’ll serve.”