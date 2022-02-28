Chicago wheat futures are adding to 13 1/2-year highs in trading Monday, lifted by concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions will continue to disrupt grain exports out of the Black Sea region.

The CBOT's most-active wheat contract (W_1:COM) +5.3% to $9.05-3/4 per bushel after surging as much as 8% to $9.34-3/4 after touching $9.60-3/4 on Friday, its highest since summer 2008.

Also, corn (C_1:COM) +3.5% to $6.78-1/2 per bushel and soybeana (S_1:COM) +2.3% to $16.20-3/4 per bushel.

ETFs: WEAT, CORN, SOYB

According to Reuters, traders say most Ukrainian and Russian Black Sea and Azov Sea ports remain closed, although Russia's large grain export port Novorossiysk is operational.

Russia and Ukraine account for ~29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.

Commerzbank analysts have said that "as much as 15M tons of wheat exports from the Black Sea region could be at risk" from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.