Ovintiv up to buy at RBC - strategic shift, compelling valuation drive upgrade

Feb. 28, 2022 9:22 AM ETOVVBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Dollars and oil pumps

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • On the back of back of an earnings miss, but large dividend increase last week, RBC upgraded Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to buy Monday, ahead of the market open.
  • Analyst Greg Pardy pegs the Company's 2022 free cash flow yield at 39%, assuming $98 WTI and $3.85 natural gas.
  • On the Company's Q4 call, Management indicated that Ovintiv (OVV) had met all criteria for S&P 500 inclusion, though Pardy acknowledges the selection process remains somewhat opaque.
  • In addition to a compelling valuation, and potential for index inclusion, the Analyst indicated that "the company possesses the capability and grit to maintain its capital discipline, operating efficiency and strategic focus."
  • Greg is an influential analyst and has historically favored Canadian oil sands producers, given the relative capital discipline and shareholder return profile; this upgrade is yet another indication that US shale producers are on a path towards lower growth and higher shareholder returns.
