Teladoc spikes on partnership with Amazon for virtual care on Alexa
Feb. 28, 2022 9:24 AM ET
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has added ~14% in the pre-market Monday after announcing a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to launch its virtual healthcare service with the use of the tech giant’s Alexa technology.
- “Teladoc Health’s collaboration with Amazon is yet another step in breaking down barriers to healthcare access,” remarked Donna Boyer, Chief Product Officer of Teladoc Health (TDOC).
- The voice-activated service for general medical virtual care will be initially available via audio on supported Echo devices, such as an Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show, the company said. The video visits are expected soon.
- The command, “Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor,” on supported Echo devices, will take customers to a Teladoc call center. There would be no cost per visit for customers with insurance, and for those without insurance, the cost will be $75 per visit.
- “We’re excited to work with Teladoc Health to offer our customers an easy, hands-free way to connect with a doctor,” said Debra Chrapaty, Chief Operating Officer at Amazon Alexa.
- Teladoc (TDOC) shares have frequently come under pressure due to the e-commerce giant’s recent ambitions in telehealth.