Onsemi sells wafer manufacturing facilities in Maine, Belgium
Feb. 28, 2022 9:27 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)DIODBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) signed a definitive agreement with Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to divest its wafer fabrication facility and operations in South Portland, Maine.
- Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in Q2 of 2022, were not disclosed. The facility offers DIOD additional 200mm wafer fab capacity for analog products.
- Earlier this month, ON closed on the sale of its wafer fabrication facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium to BelGaN Group - a consortium of investors and executives with extensive expertise in semiconductors.
- BelGaN plans to become a leading 6-inch and 8-inch gallium nitride (GaN) foundry in Belgium.
- As ON transitions production to more efficient fabs within its network, it will improve its cost structure by eliminating fixed costs associated with the sold fabs and lowering unit costs.
- “The proposed divestitures show that we are well on our way to achieve an optimized manufacturing network while supporting our customers with long-term assurance of supply,” said ON CEO Hassane El-Khoury.