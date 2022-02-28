Onsemi sells wafer manufacturing facilities in Maine, Belgium

  • Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) signed a definitive agreement with Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to divest its wafer fabrication facility and operations in South Portland, Maine.
  • Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in Q2 of 2022, were not disclosed. The facility offers DIOD additional 200mm wafer fab capacity for analog products.
  • Earlier this month, ON closed on the sale of its wafer fabrication facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium to BelGaN Group - a consortium of investors and executives with extensive expertise in semiconductors.
  • BelGaN plans to become a leading 6-inch and 8-inch gallium nitride (GaN) foundry in Belgium.
  • As ON transitions production to more efficient fabs within its network, it will improve its cost structure by eliminating fixed costs associated with the sold fabs and lowering unit costs.
  • “The proposed divestitures show that we are well on our way to achieve an optimized manufacturing network while supporting our customers with long-term assurance of supply,” said ON CEO Hassane El-Khoury.
