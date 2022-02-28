AbbVie submits sNDA for Imbruvica in pediatric indication

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Imbruvica (ibrutinib) to the FDA as a second-line therapy for chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) for children one year and older.
  • This would be the first pediatric indication for Imbruvica. The company also submitted an NDA for an oral formulation of the drug.
  • AbbVie (ABBV) is supporting the sNDA based on an analysis of three years of data from the phase 1/2 iMAGINE clinical trial.
  • The company said there is no approved therapy for cGVHD for children under the age of 12.
