AbbVie submits sNDA for Imbruvica in pediatric indication
Feb. 28, 2022
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Imbruvica (ibrutinib) to the FDA as a second-line therapy for chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) for children one year and older.
- This would be the first pediatric indication for Imbruvica. The company also submitted an NDA for an oral formulation of the drug.
- AbbVie (ABBV) is supporting the sNDA based on an analysis of three years of data from the phase 1/2 iMAGINE clinical trial.
- The company said there is no approved therapy for cGVHD for children under the age of 12.
