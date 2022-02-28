GoPro 'impressive' moves gets new high marks from Jefferies

  • Citing what she called "an impressive strategic alignment" over the last one-and-half years, Jefferies analyst Anna Glaessgen initiated her coverage on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) on Monday with a buy rating and $12-a-share price target.
  • Glaessgen GoPro's (GPRO) shifting toward products with higher average selling prices, improving its subscriber model and putting more priority on its GoPro.com retail site, "has borne fruit in a much healthier businesses. Glaessgen said such moves should help GoPro (GPRO) exceed consensus estimates for its 2022 fiscal year.
  • "The rise of GoPro.com is a game changer," Glaessgen said. "It boasts much higher margins than retail channels," and also gives the company "greater control of its distribution".
  • Glaessgen also said that GoPro's (GPRO) subscription, at $49.99 a year "provides a series of member benefits" such as even bigger discounts on cameras, and access to cloud-based backups via its Quik app.
  • Earlier this month, GoPro (GPRO) reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that surpassed analysts' expectations.
