GoPro 'impressive' moves gets new high marks from Jefferies
Feb. 28, 2022 9:30 AM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Citing what she called "an impressive strategic alignment" over the last one-and-half years, Jefferies analyst Anna Glaessgen initiated her coverage on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) on Monday with a buy rating and $12-a-share price target.
- Glaessgen GoPro's (GPRO) shifting toward products with higher average selling prices, improving its subscriber model and putting more priority on its GoPro.com retail site, "has borne fruit in a much healthier businesses. Glaessgen said such moves should help GoPro (GPRO) exceed consensus estimates for its 2022 fiscal year.
- "The rise of GoPro.com is a game changer," Glaessgen said. "It boasts much higher margins than retail channels," and also gives the company "greater control of its distribution".
- Glaessgen also said that GoPro's (GPRO) subscription, at $49.99 a year "provides a series of member benefits" such as even bigger discounts on cameras, and access to cloud-based backups via its Quik app.
- Earlier this month, GoPro (GPRO) reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that surpassed analysts' expectations.