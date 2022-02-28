Tiger Oil and Energy acquires oil and gas leases

Feb. 28, 2022 9:32 AM ETTiger Oil and Energy, Inc. (TGRO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Tiger Oil and Energy (OTCPK:TGRO) has completed the acquisition of recently producing wells, which is comprised of an oil and gas land assembly with a total of 740 acres across seven different leases with working interest between from 78%to 100%.
  • These leases contain oil wells, saltwater disposal wells and are run off electricity and some of the wells have been operational within the last few years.
  • The Company plans to engage its network of skilled professionals to evaluate with the goal of bring the wells back online.
