Tiger Oil and Energy acquires oil and gas leases
Feb. 28, 2022 9:32 AM ETTiger Oil and Energy, Inc. (TGRO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tiger Oil and Energy (OTCPK:TGRO) has completed the acquisition of recently producing wells, which is comprised of an oil and gas land assembly with a total of 740 acres across seven different leases with working interest between from 78%to 100%.
- These leases contain oil wells, saltwater disposal wells and are run off electricity and some of the wells have been operational within the last few years.
- The Company plans to engage its network of skilled professionals to evaluate with the goal of bring the wells back online.