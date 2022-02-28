Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as West piles more sanctions on Russia

U.S. stocks are falling at the market open after Western nations moved to further limit Russia's access to global finance and as Russia and Ukraine head are poised to start negotiations at the Ukraine-Belarus border.

The Dow Jones -1.4%, the Nasdaq -0.7%, and the S&P 500 (SP500) -1.1%. Consumer Discretionary is the only S&P sector rising. Financials and Consumer Staples are the weakest.

Investors turn to safer havens, pushing up Treasury yields, gold, and the U.S. dollar. Energy prices climb amid fears of supply disruptions.

Crude oil rises 4.1% to $95.37 per barrel. Gold gains 1.5% to $1,915.70 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield falls almost 8 basis points to 1.89%. The U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 96.84.

Later this week, investors will hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he testifies in Congress (Wednesday and Thursday), looking for clues as to whether the Russia-Ukraine conflict will alter the central bank's plans to remove policy accommodation.

"We think Powell will emphasize that amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty the Fed remains focused on its macro objectives and will continue to move ahead with policy normalization with a view to bringing inflation back towards target while sustaining employment," said Evercore ISI's Peter William in a note to clients.

He also expects that Powell will acknowledge that the Russia-Ukraine crisis "and its stagflationary impulse from higher energy prices (inflation higher, growth lower) creates additional challenges for policy."

