Nasdaq reverses early slide to end higher; S&P 500, Dow Jones trim losses

After two days of gains, stocks posted a mixed performance on Monday, as investors assessed the current situation in the Ukraine. The choppy session took place as Russian leader Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear capabilities on high alert and after Western nations moved to further limit Russia's access to global finance.

In other developments in the crisis, Russia and Ukraine started negotiations at the Ukraine-Belarus border. Meanwhile, investors also tried to deduce how the conflict in Europe will impact the Federal Reserve's plan for raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones ended the lowest of the major indices -0.5%, the S&P 500 (SP500) finished -0.3% and the Nasdaq rallied back above the flat line late in the session, ending +0.4% after showing a decline of about 1% early in the day.

For preliminary closing numbers, the Nasdaq rose 56.77 to finish at 13,751.40. The S&P 500 ended at 4,373.94, a decline of 10.71 on the session. The close represented a notable improvement from the S&P's intraday low of 4,315.12.

Meanwhile, the Dow came more than 400 points off its low of the session, although it still showed a loss of 166.15 points at the close. At the end of the day, the Dow sat at 33,892.60.

Of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500, six finished lower, led by a nearly 1.8% slide in Real Estate. Energy was the best performer, rising about 2.5%.

Both the 10-year yield and 2-year yield came down during the day, as some investors looked for safe havens amid the geopolitical uncertainty. The 2-year yield slipped about 14 basis points to 1.45%. The 10-year now sits at 1.83%, a decline of 15 basis points on the day.

"Last week, we wrote that we favor patience, insofar as we never favor jumping in to try to time the bottom of a correction," Wells Fargo wrote. "Pullbacks of this magnitude are extremely difficult to predict and even harder to execute around.

"Considering the potential for additional uncertainty, some investors with shorter horizons may choose to hold some extra cash here. Investors with longer time horizon may consider beginning to dollar-cost average in at these levels, particularly those who find themselves under-allocated to equities."

Later this week, investors will hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he testifies in Congress (Wednesday and Thursday), looking for clues as to whether the Russia-Ukraine conflict will alter the central bank's plans to remove policy accommodation.

"We think Powell will emphasize that amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty the Fed remains focused on its macro objectives and will continue to move ahead with policy normalization with a view to bringing inflation back towards target while sustaining employment," said Evercore ISI's Peter William in a note to clients.

He also expects that Powell will acknowledge that the Russia-Ukraine crisis "and its stagflationary impulse from higher energy prices (inflation higher, growth lower) creates additional challenges for policy."

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq temporarily halted trading of several Russian equities as volatility increased around the space.