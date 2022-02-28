Freedom Holding receives approval to acquire Insurance companies
Feb. 28, 2022 9:35 AM ETFreedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Freedom Holding (FRHC -0.5%) receives regulatory approval from the Board of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, to become an insurance holding company.
- The approval paves way to complete the acquisitions of Insurance Company Freedom Finance Insurance JSC and Life Insurance Company Freedom Finance Life JSC announced in December 2021.
- The acquisitions are scheduled to be completed prior to the company's fiscal year end at March 31, 2022.