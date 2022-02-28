Regional Health Properties commences exchange offer for series A preferred stock
Feb. 28, 2022 9:37 AM ETRegional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE)RHE.PABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) commenced an offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding 10.875% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares for newly issued shares of its 12.5% series B cumulative redeemable preferred shares.
- In exchange for each share of series A preferred stock properly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to 11:59 pm, ET, on Mar. 28 and accepted by RHE, participating holders of series A preferred stock will receive 1 series B preferred share.
- The exchange offer will expire on the expiration date, unless extended or earlier terminated by RHE.