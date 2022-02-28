Regional Health Properties commences exchange offer for series A preferred stock

  • Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) commenced an offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding 10.875% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares for newly issued shares of its 12.5% series B cumulative redeemable preferred shares.
  • In exchange for each share of series A preferred stock properly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to 11:59 pm, ET, on Mar. 28 and accepted by RHE, participating holders of series A preferred stock will receive 1 series B preferred share.
  • The exchange offer will expire on the expiration date, unless extended or earlier terminated by RHE.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.