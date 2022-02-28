Adamis phase 2/3 trial of Tempol for COVID-19 gets safety board's nod

Feb. 28, 2022

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP +1.9%) said the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) determined that its phase 2/3 trial of Tempol to treat COVID-19 can continue as no safety or clinical concerns were seen following acceleration of patient enrollment in the study.
  • The data from the first 50 people will be reviewed again in March when the DSMB will examine additional clinical and safety data as part of the first planned interim analysis.
  • Adamis President and CEO Dennis Carlo said, "We are pleased with the progress of the trial, which has already exceeded the required number of subjects (124) for the second planned interim DSMB analysis."
