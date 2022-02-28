CBS exec Licht to replace Zucker as CNN's chief

Feb. 28, 2022 9:46 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISCAPARA, PARAA, DISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

CNN Centre, Atlanta, Georgia

Veni/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • WarnerMedia (T -1.2%) is set to replace Jeff Zucker as the leader of CNN with CBS (PARA +0.1%) executive Chris Licht, according to media reports.
  • Licht, executive VP of special programming at CBS, will be named as soon as the coming week.
  • Licht has built up two news programs and is currently running The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at CBS.
  • Discovery (DISCA -2%) chief David Zaslav made the choice of Licht to run CNN as the cable news network prepares to set sail under the merged Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • Licht will also be expected to usher the news streaming service CNN+ into being.
  • Zucker resigned unexpectedly earlier this month, citing an undisclosed relationship with an employee.
