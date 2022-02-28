Gemini Therapeutics names interim CEO, announces job cuts
Feb. 28, 2022 9:49 AM ETGemini Therapeutics, Inc. (GMTX)AMDBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) has appointed Georges Gemayel as interim President and CEO.
- Gemayel, who currently serves as Executive Chair of Gemini, will succeed Jason Meyenburg, who has transitioned from his roles as President, CEO and Director and will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.Additionally, the company has begun to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
- Gemini will reduce its workforce by 24 employees, ~80%, by the end of Q222 "to preserve financial resources until the strategic evaluation process concludes". The remaining employees will be focused on GEM307’s IND-enabling tasks.