RIWI bags $384K contract from global financial institution

Feb. 28, 2022 9:51 AM ETRWCRFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • RIWI (OTCPK:RWCRF), a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, won a contract with a large US global financial institution. The minimum value of this contract is $384K.
  • The customer leverages the RIWI platform - and enjoys the capacity under the contract to pay RIWI for additional analytical services - because of RIWI's ability to collect ongoing sentiment data on varied topics such as changing consumer confidence and travel intentions.
  • RIWI's platform enables long-term trend analysis of data feeds and offers the customer the capacity to make predictions about the future strength of stocks and sectors.
