EPAM Systems down after withdrawing Q1 and FY22 guidance over war-led uncertainties in Ukraine
Feb. 28, 2022 9:56 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) fell 12% in early Monday trading after the company said it is withdrawing its 1Q22 and FY2022 financial outlook due to heightened uncertainties and regional impacts resulting from military actions in Ukraine.
- A look back at the guidance: For Q1 2022, the company initially projected its revenues to be in the range of $1.170B to $1.180B vs. consensus of $1.11B; Non-GAAP EPS was expected to be between $2.58 and $2.66.
- The annual revenue guidance was defined at at least $5.150B vs. consensus of $4.87B.
- The digital transformation services and product engineering company, however, confirmed that it is keeping its Ukraine employees and their families safety at highest priority, beside executing business continuity plans and accelerating hiring across multiple locations in Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, and India.
- Read the latest update on Russia-Ukraine conflict at this morning's SA Wall Street Breakfast: Sanctions Smackdown