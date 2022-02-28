Travel and leisure underperformed in early trading on Monday after the weekend news of war in Ukraine and global sanctions against Russia were digested. Hotel stocks, airline stocks and travel services stocks all fell.

Notable decliners in early trading included Delta Air Lines (DAL -4.5%), American Airlines Group (AAL -3.6%), United Airlines (UAL -4.3%), Yatra Online (YTRA -5.1%), Marriott International (MAR -3.1%), Hyatt Hotels (H -3.2%), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -2.8%), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -1.4%), Carnival Corporation (CCL -4.5%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -3.9%), Expedia Group (EXPE -4.5%), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV -3.0%), Royal Caribbean (RCL -4.0%) and Booking Holdings (BKNG -3.5%) and Airbnb (ABNB -2.4%).

The travel sector fell after investors saw the timeline for a full post-pandemic recovery being pushed out once again due to concerns of the Ukraine-Russia conflict holding back demand in Europe until the resolution becomes clearer.

