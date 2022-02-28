US and allies considering 60mb petroleum reserve release
- Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted that the US and allies are considering a 60mb SPR release, though the decision is yet to be finalized (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
- The potential release comes on the heels of escalating violence in Ukraine, and financial sanctions that are beginning to impact commodity flows, as evidenced by BP's refusal to load oil at Russia's Taman port.
- Iran floating storage is another potential source of incremental inventory, if Western leaders are able to reach a nuclear accord with Tehran; estimates have pegged Iranian floating storage in the 50-100mb range.
- In November 2021, the White House announced the release of 50mb from the US strategic petroleum reserve.