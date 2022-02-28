Wolverine Technologies to acquire 40% interest in Frog Property for $1.14M

  • Wolverine Technologies (OTCPK:WOLV) will acquire a 40% interest in the Frog Property in Labrador, Canada from 86835 Newfoundland & Labrador, a non-arm's length party.
  • WOLV issued 570M shares at a deemed price of $0.002/share for a purchase price of $1.14M.
  • In 2021, 86835 Newfoundland completed an initial exploration program on the property consisting of prospecting, rock geochemistry, and ground magnetics.
  • WOLV intends on conducting additional exploration on the property in 2022, initially consisting of 45 km of ground magnetics, expanding on anomalies delineated by the previous survey.
  • Follow-up prospecting later in the year will be focused on anomalies defined by both magnetics surveys. Field crews have been mobilized to site and exploration is underway.
