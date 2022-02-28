Momentive Global authorizes $200M buyback and provides Q1 2022 outlook
Feb. 28, 2022 10:03 AM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Momentive (MNTV -2.8%) outlines its plans to leverage the strengths of its products, its hybrid go-to-market strategy, and its strong financial profile to accelerate value creation for stockholders.
- As part of this plan, the company announced changes to its Board of Directors and the Board’s Strategic Committee, and that it has authorized a $200M share repurchase program.
- Company is providing its outlook for Q1 2022: expects total revenue in the range of $114.5M-116.5M.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately (1%).
- The midpoint is based on expected Y/Y growth in the thirties for our sales-assisted channel revenue and mid-single digit growth for our product-led channel revenue.
- Commenting on the Strategic Committee, David Ebersman, the Chair of Momentive’s Board said, “We will focus on driving stockholder value and will remain committed and open minded to this important objective on the journey ahead.”
- Company promotes Priyanka Carr to COO.