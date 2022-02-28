Apple says it is in compliance with Dutch watchdog over dating app payments
Feb. 28, 2022
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said on Monday that it is in compliance with an order from the Authority for Consumers and Markets, which has ordered Apple to provide alternative payment solutions for dating apps in the Netherlands, Reuters reported.
- In the letter, dated February 28, Apple said the change it has offered needs only a "minor technical change."
- The ACM has fined Apple five times over the past five weeks, fining them $5.7 million for not complying with the order.
- The fines have come from the ACM after the regulatory body said Apple missed a January 15 deadline to make mandated changes and has failed to comply.
- Apple shares were down fractionally on Monday, losing less than 0.5% to $164.37.