Block (NYSE:SQ) stock is gaining 1.9% in early trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Block (SQ) on his more-bullish-than-the-Street expectations for Cash App user growth and product monetization and Afterpay acquisition accretion.

The analyst now rates the stock at Outperform vs. Market Perform prior.

Fotheringham considers Block's (SQ) investor day on May 18 as a potential positive catalyst. "We look forward to guidance regarding synergies expected from SQ's recently completed acquisition of Afterpay, and the benefits of connecting SQ's merchant-facing Square business to its consumer-facing Cash App business via BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later)."

His $159 price target implies a 33% upside to Friday's close of $119.82. 60x target multiple is derived from historical industry-wide relationship between organic revenue growth potential and value with BMO's +32% estimate for Block's (SQ) out-year revenue growth. "SQ's forward P/E recently de-rated by 70%: from 140x a year ago to 45x today."

The analyst's 2023 EPS estimate of $2.66 is 9% above Street consensus.

Fotheringham's Outperform rating clashes with the Quant rating of Sell, which assigns poor grades to Block's (SQ), valuation, momentum, revisions. The average SA Authors' rating of Buy, though, agrees with the BMO assessment.

