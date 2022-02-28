JPMorgan Chase invests in TRM Labs' crypto compliance, risk management tech

Feb. 28, 2022 10:06 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

jpmorgan chase

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) on Monday has invested in TRM Labs' crypto compliance and risk management technology.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, crypto firms and public agencies monitor crypto-related fraud. Note that it recently raised $60M in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global.
  • Furthermore, TRM's transaction monitoring solution allows firms to meet anti-money laundering regulatory requirements and manage reputational and operational risk. JPM's investment comes as regulatory uncertainty in the space continues to evolve.
  • Towards the end of January, J.P. Morgan agreed to buy a 49% stake in Viva Wallet.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.