JPMorgan Chase invests in TRM Labs' crypto compliance, risk management tech
Feb. 28, 2022 10:06 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) on Monday has invested in TRM Labs' crypto compliance and risk management technology.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, crypto firms and public agencies monitor crypto-related fraud. Note that it recently raised $60M in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global.
- Furthermore, TRM's transaction monitoring solution allows firms to meet anti-money laundering regulatory requirements and manage reputational and operational risk. JPM's investment comes as regulatory uncertainty in the space continues to evolve.
- Towards the end of January, J.P. Morgan agreed to buy a 49% stake in Viva Wallet.