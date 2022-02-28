AVCT slips on plan to sell securities

Bearish stock financial, bear market chart falling prices down turn from global economic and financial crisis.

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

  • AVCT (AVCT -6.9%) shares are down after the cloud communications company announced sale of equity securities to an institutional investor.
  • The company will issue shares of a new series of convertible preferred stock, together with warrants, pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement.
  • Net proceeds will total $15M initially, plus an additional $5M subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of stockholder approval pursuant to Nasdaq listing rules.
  • The security sale and the expected net proceeds from the firm's previously announced planned divestiture of its Computex business will be used to retire all of its existing debt.
